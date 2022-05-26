You are here
Jubeiha Park opened to public
By JT - May 26,2022 - Last updated at May 26,2022
Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh during the inauguration of Jubeiha Park on Wednesday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh on Wednesday attended the opening of Al Jubeiha Park Festival, as part of the Kingdom’s celebrations on the 76th Independence Day.
Shawarbeh said that the opening of Jubeiha Park, as a public park, as of Wednesday, is in implementation of Royal directives to celebrate this national occasion through making further achievements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The Greater Amman Municipality will complete all works that would serve the park’s visitors, he said.
GAM has rehabilitated the 55-dunum Al Jubeiha Park, which was previously operated by Jubeiha Amusement Park, by upgrading its infrastructure, corridors, sidewalks, streets, lighting, children’s attractions, health units, among others.
The park is home to restaurants and provides multiple seating areas.
