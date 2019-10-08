JSTA investigates fraudulent tourism companies

AMMAN — Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents (JSTA) has alerted citizens to be on guard against “phantom” tourism offices.

A committee composed of relevant experts to solve the problems between service recipients and travel agencies reviewed 820 complaints that JSTA received before June 10, Head of the JSTA Mohammad Samih told the Jordan Times on Tuesday.

He added that periodical meetings have been held to deal with customers’ queries and grievances.

Several unlicensed tourism agencies have obtained money fraudulently, prompting a control and inspection unit at the JSTA to intensify its oversight tours, he said.

“The law contains an explicit condition that anyone who works in the travel and tourism agencies sector should be affiliated with the JSTA; any operation that does not follow this stipulation is considered in violation of the law and should be referred to the prosecutor general,” Samih added.

Since the beginning of 2019, a total of 213 violators have been caught, 30 warnings were issued and 27 illegal agencies were closed, he said. Meanwhile, 669 travel offices renewed their licences and 35 new offices joined the JSTA during the same period, according to Samih.

The tourism sector is tied to the Kingdom’s reputation; consequently it must be ensured that all licences are renewed properly, the rights of concerned parties are guaranteed and a certain system is being followed, Samih expressed.