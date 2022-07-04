JRP for Syria Crisis only 10.3% funded for 2022 — Planning Ministry

Syrian refugees are seen in the Azraq camp around 100km from Amman, in the Eastern desert (Photo by Hanna Davis)

AMMAN — The Jordan Response Plan for the Syria Crisis (JRP) meets only $235 million, or 10.3 per cent of the funding requirements during the first half of 2022, figures from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation revealed on Monday.

The JRP's total funding requirements stand at $2.28 billion.

The plan remains largely unfunded, with a $2.045 billion deficit, or 89.7 per cent of the total amount of the required financing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Of the $235 million already secured, $83.4 million went to support Syrian refugees, while about $59.9 million was provided to host communities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Additionally, $4.7 million was allocated as a response to the pandemic, while $86.9 million was made available to infrastructure and institutional capacity building, with no funds received by the State Treasury.

In 2021, $744.4 million, or 30.6 per cent, of the same plan was funded, leaving a $1.687 billion, or 69.4 per cent deficit.