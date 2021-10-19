JREEF seeks to expand use of subsidized solar heaters

AMMAN — The Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) held a meeting with representatives of 12 local associations from the Kingdom's three regions over means to enhance the use of solar heaters for households.

The heating system prices will be subsidised by 30 per cent, while the remaining amount will be covered by a soft loan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JREEEF Director Rasmi Hamzeh highlighted the important role of local associations in activating the fund's programmes that target the household sector through facilitating accessibility, especially since citizens prefer cooperating with associations.

Hamzeh said that the household projects aim to increase reliance on renewable energy as an electricity source and to reduce the subsidy bill offered by the government. The projects also aim to lower electricity consumption.

The director said that the priority for these projects will be given to local solar heating companies in the governorates in a bid to increase their competitiveness.

He noted that there are dozens of these companies licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The representative offered some proposals to expedite cooperation with the JREEEF and reduce the time necessary to receive the subsidy.

He also called for raising citizen awareness on how to benefit from the programme.

Heads of associations called on the fund to resume the installation of solar cells for households, and JREEEF officials pledged to consider these demands with the administration.

On the sidelines of the meeting, JREEEF and the associations signed appendices to extend the terms of agreements between the sides.