Brazilian Ambassador to Jordan Ruy Amaral speaks during a reception at his residence in Amman on Tuesday (Photo by Mays Ibrahim Mustafa)

AMMAN — Jordan’s exports to Brazil have witnessed notable growth in the past three years, increasing by no less than 1,600 per cent, Ruy Amaral, Brazilian ambassador to Jordan, said on Tuesday.

He noted that trade between Jordan and Brazil “has been growing exponentially”, reaching roughly half a billion dollars in exchanges in 2021.

The remarks were made during a reception the ambassador hosted at his residence in Amman, celebrating Jordan’s successful participation in the APAS show 2002 [2022 APAS (Paulista Association of Supermarkets) show], held in São Paulo from May 16-19.

Board members of the Jordanian-Brazilian Business Association (JBBA), the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) and a number of Jordanian businesspeople and authorities attended the gathering.

The APAS show is “the largest supermarket event in the world”, according to its website. It claims to offer companies the chance to network and exchange expertise by bringing together exhibitors, wholesalers and retailers representing various sectors — including food, beverages, technology, logistics, finance, infrastructure, and equipment, among others — from all over the world.

Amaral noted that Jordan’s participation in the latest APAS fair was a great success, as “the JBBA led the largest Jordanian business delegation to Brazil in history, composed of 27 businessmen”.

He said that the agreements signed at this year’s APAS show “paved the road” for more forms of collaboration in the future.

Jamal Fariz, president of the JBBA, described the association’s participation in the fair as an “unmitigated success”, strengthening commercial relations.

“I am confident that the future will bring more collaboration between our countries and more partnerships across different industries,” he said during the reception.