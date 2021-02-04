Jordan’s ambassador presents credentials to Belgian king

By JT - Feb 04,2021 - Last updated at Feb 04,2021

AMMAN — Saja Majali on Wednesday presented her credentials to King Philippe of Belgium as Jordan’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

During the ceremony at the royal palace in Brussels, Majali conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah’s greetings and wishes of progress and prosperity to King Philippe and the Belgian people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She expressed Jordan's keenness to continue developing “the distinguished bilateral relations” between the two friendly countries in all fields.

King Philippe conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah, praising ties binding the both kingdoms and wishing Jordan and its people continued progress and prosperity.