Jordan’s ‘INSAN’ among top 15 humanitarian initiatives in Arab world

AMMAN — The Jordanian initiative INSAN (the Arabic word for human) on Saturday was chosen as one of the best 15 Arab initiatives that participated in the Arab Forum for Voluntary and Humanitarian Youth Initiatives.

INSAN was among 120 initiatives to compete in the forum, which was held in Kuwait, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

The event was held under the patronage of Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammed Bin Nasser Al Jabri, with the participation of 16 Arab countries.

The initiative aims at supporting orphans and refugees, integrating them into communities and enrolling children at schools, Malek Jumayan, the founder of the initiative, said.

Jumayan noted that the number of beneficiaries from the initiative has reached 2,000 over the past few years, adding that INSAN has received the attention of the international community for its contribution to ensuring the right to education.

A total of 620 initiatives had applied to participate in the forum, 310 of which were accepted, while 120 initiatives, including three from Jordan, were shortlisted for the top 15 to win the forum's awards.