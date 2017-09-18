You are here
Jordanians in Irma-hit San Martin Island to be airlifted to Kingdom
By JT - Sep 18,2017 - Last updated at Sep 18,2017
AMMAN — Under directives from His Majesty King Abdullah, a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane on Monday headed to San Martin Island to airlift Jordanians back to the Kingdom, after hurricane Irma hit the island and caused substantial damages.
The Foreign Ministry has continuously been in touch with Jordanian nationals in US and checked on their condition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The ministry also followed up on the nationals through communication with the French and Dutch authorities.
The plane headed to the island after obtaining the necessary permissions from the concerned agencies to land on the island.
The hurricane has destroyed 95 per cent of the French part of the island, according to Petra.
