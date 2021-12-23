Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company to appoint new director general

The board of directors of the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company on Thursday, in the presence of both countries’ agriculture ministers, decided to appoint a new director general for the company (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The board of directors of the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company on Thursday, in the presence of both countries’ agriculture ministers, decided to appoint a new director general for the company.

The Agriculture Ministry, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the appointment decision was made with “utmost transparency,” noting that the procedures started with announcing the vacancy through newspapers and specialised websites in both countries, which resulted in receiving 92 applications.

The ministry said that all applications had been considered and assessed according to reference conditions by a specilaised technical committee from both sides, noting that the committee members prepared a hierarchy list of applicants according to terms, ranking and expertise to ensure “credibility, transparency and neutrality”.

The committee comprised several former ministers and marketing experts from both countries and recommended appointing a candidate for one year according to the Jordanian Labour Law.

The company was launched in early 2021 with a capital of JD18 million paid in half by both countries and is run by a joint board of directors, and was registered under official procedures in Jordan and Palestine.

Ever since, the company has held several meetings in Amman and Ramallah and set work mechanisms according to a clear timeframe with three phases.

The first phase included preparing the company managements in the two countries and creating points of sale inside and outside the region, while the second entailed creating packing centres. The third phase organised the procedures of transferring agricultural produce through air freight directly to the points of sale.