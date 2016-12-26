Jordanian lawyer arrested in Egypt over selfie near defence ministry

AMMAN — Jordanian lawyer Shadi Shabana was arrested on December 12 in Cairo after taking selfies in front of Gamal Abdel Nasser Mosque, a member of the Jordan Bar Association (JBA) said on Monday.

Shabana arrived in Egypt on November 9 for medical purposes, touring Cairo between doctor appointments, Walid Al Adwan, head of the public freedoms committee at the JBA, told The Jordan Times.

The arrest took place after security personnel spotted Shabana taking selfies in front of the mosque, which is located next to the Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production, Adwan noted.

Shabana is now detained in Al Waili detention centre under charges of filming in prohibited areas. His trial’s first hearing is slated for Tuesday.

Adwan said the case is still under investigation, noting that three lawyers who are following up on the case have met with the head of the Egyptian lawyers syndicate, Sameh Ashour, who “was cooperative”.

“We are maintaining contact with Ashour, who is taking this case seriously and has assigned a member of the syndicate council, Abd Al Jawad Ahmad, as Shabana’s lawyer,” Adwan added.

He charged that the Foreign Ministry has so far played a “modest role” in facilitating the procedures.

Officials at the ministry were unavailable to comment, despite several attempts by The Jordan Times.

“We have met with Shabana, and he is in good condition. His family and children are worried,” Raed Al Nsour, one of the three lawyers following up on the case, told The Jordan Times.

“Abd Al Jawad Ahmad has assured us that the whole situation will come to an end smoothly,” Nsour added.

Attorney Musab Izmigna, another one of the three lawyers following up on the case, charged that the JBA “failed to offer an official response and give attention to the matter”.

“All three of us took personal initiatives in this case,” he explained.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the judge will decide — based on investigation results — whether to set Shabana free or continue his detention for further investigation.