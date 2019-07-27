You are here

Home » Local » Jordanian found dead after going missing in Bali

Jordanian found dead after going missing in Bali

By JT - Jul 27,2019 - Last updated at Jul 27,2019

AMMAN — A Jordanian who had gone missing in Bali, Indonesia, was found dead on Friday, Foreign Ministry Operations Director Salman Qudah said later in the day.

The Foreign Ministry had been following up on the case since Thursday afternoon. Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi has appointed the embassy's consul to travel from Jakarta to where the body was found to follow up on the investigation with Indonesian authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The man is suspected to have drowned, Petra reported

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 14 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.