Jordanian found dead after going missing in Bali

AMMAN — A Jordanian who had gone missing in Bali, Indonesia, was found dead on Friday, Foreign Ministry Operations Director Salman Qudah said later in the day.

The Foreign Ministry had been following up on the case since Thursday afternoon. Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi has appointed the embassy's consul to travel from Jakarta to where the body was found to follow up on the investigation with Indonesian authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The man is suspected to have drowned, Petra reported