Jordanian firms sign deal with Qatari partners

AMMAN — Representatives of several Jordanian companies participating in the Doha-hosted 1st International Products Exhibition and Conference (IPEC) on Wednesday announced new alliances and partnerships with the Qatari private sector.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, made at the conclusion of IPEC, the businesspeople said that they succeeded in opening new export markets for Jordanian commodities and products.

Other companies started serious negotiations and discussions with many Qatari counterparts, expected to conclude soon, said other representatives.

Regional Director of Digital Labels Mutaz Sabha said that his company embarked on negotiations with Qatari companies since the first day of the event, before reaching important agreements through which the firm will increase its exports to Qatar.

Zeid Rashid, production manager at a company specialised in the production of solar panels, said that there are "big opportunities" for Jordanian companies in the Gulf country, noting that the firm will soon sign deals to export Jordanian solar panels to Qatar.

Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Issa Murad told Petra that new partnerships and alliances between the two sides will be unveiled in the near future.

Murad added that the Jordanian private sector is working to strengthen economic relations and enhance trade movement between the two countries, especially as the Qatari market is an important and promising market for Jordanian commodities and products.

Qatar has extended a $500-million aid package to Jordan that includes investments, project finance and 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians.

Doha has already offered jobs to more than 1,500 persons who have applied via a website designated for the process.