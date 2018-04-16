‘Jordanian diplomacy makes gains at Arab summit as leaders support Jerusalem custodianship’

AMMAN — Arab leaders’ stand in support of Jordan's Department of Jerusalem Awqaf as the sole legal entity to administer Al Haram Al Sharif/Al Aqsa Mosque came at a crucial time, reasserting the Kingdom's historic role as a caretaker of the occupied holy city, pundits said Monday.

Resolutions of the 29th Arab summit, which concluded in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, coupled with the summit's Dhahran Declaration, sent a strong and a clear message that stressed on the Hashemite custodianship and His Majesty King Abdullah's key role in defending Jerusalem, they noted.

The declaration issued at the conclusion of the highest-profile pan-Arab gathering followed the recent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and during preparations by the US to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, slated for this May. The announcement was “timely”, they agreed.

"The stands of the heads of Arab states were very positive amid developments related to Jerusalem, including the US decision on the city," Fahed Khitan, a political analyst, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

"These announcements about Jordan's role were clear and assertive, bringing an end to all speculations that have been circulating recently that Saudi Arabia was planning some deal with the US to solve the Palestinian issue that might affect Jordan's role in Jerusalem," Khitan said.

At the conclusion of their summit in Saudi Arabia, Arab leaders commended the efforts of His Majesty in defending Jerusalem as he performs his role as the custodian of holy places in the city, voicing support for Jordan in the face of Israeli attempts to undermine such a role.

In the Dhahran Declaration, participants said that Jordan’s Department of Jerusalem Awqaf was the sole legal institution entitled to run Al Haram Al Sharif/Al Aqsa Mosque compound and conduct the needed maintenance and restoration works.

They urged the international community to place pressure on Israel to end its provocative measures in the holy shrine.

“The facts that such announcements were made during the Arab summit that Saudi Arabia hosted ends all rumours and speculations in this regard,” Khitan reiterated.

Jamal Al Shalabi, a professor of political science at the Hashemite University, echoed similar remarks.

“With the announcements made in Saudi Arabia about Jordan, we have passed the stage of speculations and hearsay,” Shalabi said Monday.

“The Dhahran Declaration reflects a consensus by all Arab states and leaders that Jordan’s Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem is historical and a natural right and responsibility of the Kingdom,” Shalabi told The Jordan Times over the phone.

“No one can cast doubt on Jordan’s role in this regard and the Arab summit’s declaration reaffirms the Kingdom’s legitimate, historical and eternal role, leaving no questions unanswered about this issue once and for good,” Shalabi said.

He added that Saudi Arabia was also keen during the summit to send positive signals to all Arab states to help reach unified stances regarding all issues of concern to the Arab world, including their position on peace in the region.

“Saudi Arabia wants a solid Arab front at this stage and so it sought decisions that help build such a front,” said Shalabi.

Arab leaders’ declaration reaffirms that the custodianship over the holy sites in Jerusalem is a mission undertaken only by the Hashemites, said Tareq Momani, chief editor of Al Rai daily.

Dhahran Declaration’s reference to the Hashemite custodianship and Jordan’s role in this regard is a success for the Jordanian diplomacy at a “very challenging” time, he said.

“Such a position paves the way for a more coordinated and focused Arab response to the US move on Jerusalem,” said Momani.