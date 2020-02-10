Jordanian-Czech forum on energy resource investments kicks off in Amman

AMMAN — The Jordanian-Czech business forum on “investing in transformative energy resources” kicked off in Amman on Monday with the participation of Czech officials, businesspeople and companies specialising in geology and mining.

The three-day forum is being organised by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Amman Chamber of Industry and the Jordanian-European Business Association (JEBA) with the support of the Czech Embassy in Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director of Planning and Institutional Development at the ministry Shorouq Abdulghani said that the goal of the event is to enhance bilateral ties in the mineral resources field and review available investment opportunities in both countries.

The event will also shed light on rare minerals in the Kingdom through visits by Czech companies to their Jordanian counterparts for a firsthand look at joint work fields, with the aim of attracting investments, Abdulghani added.

She added that the contribution of the mining sector to Jordan’s GDP stands at some 8 per cent.

JCC Representative and President of the Jerash Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Otoum said that the Kingdom boasts several qualities — such as investor protection features and geographical location — which make it an investment-friendly environment.

Czech Ambassador to Jordan Joseph Kotski said that his country's exports to the Kingdom in 2019 went up to some $105 million, while Jordanian exports to the Czech Republic stood at some $3 million.

JEBA President Jamal Badran reviewed the association's role in coordinating between both countries' businesspeople and organising visits to review investment opportunities in various fields.