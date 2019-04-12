Jordan will ‘not compromise’ on Palestinian issue — Ghunaimat

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah’s rejection of Jordan serving as an alternative home for Palestinians is clear and non-negotiable, Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat said on Thursday.

“The three noes of His Majesty: no resettlement for Palestinian refugees, no making Jordan an alternative home for Palestinians and no for changing the status quo in Jerusalem,” Ghunaimat stressed.

“No compromise and any negotiations that are not in line with the Jordanian principles will be refused,” she added.

During a meeting with radio presenters at the Prime Ministry, Ghunaimat, who is also state minister for media affairs, reiterated the importance of the Palestinian cause as a fundamental issue.

She said that Jordan exerts efforts at all international arenas to stress that the absence of a just solution will not bring peace to the region.

The minister said that the Kingdom’s stance on the Palestinian issue was clear and based on UN Security Council resolutions, international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which includes establishing an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.