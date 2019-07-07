Jordan welcomes Sudan power-sharing deal

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday welcomed a power-sharing agreement reached between the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (AFCF) and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) in Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed the importance of maintaining Sudan's security and stability and fulfilling the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The agreement was reached on Friday between protest leaders and the country's ruling generals and is designed to end months of political unrest in the country, the AFP news agency reported, adding that the agreement calls for establishing a so-called “sovereign council” with a rotating military and civilian president for three years.

Qudah, in a Foreign Ministry statement, expressed Amman's support for Khartoum to overcome the transitional period’s challenges and to build a democratic and secure future for the Sudanese people.

Commending the AFCF-TMC agreement, President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) and Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said in a Tweet that the agreement is a crucial step towards a stable Sudan that meets the aspirations of its people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Last Wednesday, during Tarawneh’s meeting with Sudan’s Ambassador to Jordan Fadl Edris, the speaker expressed his confidence that Sudan would overcome the extraordinary circumstances it is facing to build a democratic future.

The country has been gripped by political deadlock since generals ousted longtime president Omar Al Bashir in an April coup following months of mass protests nationwide, according to AFP.