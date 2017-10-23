Jordan welcomes Raqqa liberation

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday welcomed the full liberation of Raqqa and the real collapse of Daesh, considering the retrieval of the city as evidence that the unity of the international community “is stronger than terrorism”.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the Kingdom would continue its military, security and ideological contributions to the international alliance against Daesh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Daesh’s loss of previously-controlled swathes of lands, requires further security cooperation while adopting wise policies, especially since military victories must be followed with security and ideological ones, added Momani, who is also the government spokesperson.

The minister noted that sustaining field victories on terrorism in Syria requires a comprehensive ceasefire in all Syrian territories and getting a head start on the political process, based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015, which meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The political solution, which preserves the unity and sovereignty of Syria and meets the aspirations of Syrians, constitutes the main guarantor to sustain the defeat of Daesh and the dark ideology it adopts, Momani said.