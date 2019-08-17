Jordan welcomes ‘new era’ in Sudan

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday welcomed Sudan's signing of a transitional deal between the ruling military council and protest leaders, describing it as the launch of a “new era” in Sudan.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed best wishes for the Sudanese people following the signing ceremony, voicing hope for the Sudanese people to realise their aspirations in perpetuating democracy and reaching peace and security, according to a ministry statement.

The minister stressed that the Kingdom will continue supporting the Sudanese in their endeavours to overcome challenges and build “the bright future that they aspire for and deserve”.

The deal was signed on Saturday by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, deputy chief of the military council, and Ahmed Al Rabie, representing the Alliance for Freedom and Change protest umbrella, AFP reported.

The constitutional declaration formalises the creation of a transition administration that will be guided by an 11-member sovereign council, comprised of six civilians and five military figures.

The agreement brought an end to nearly eight months of upheaval that saw masses mobilise against president Omar Al Bashir, who was ousted in April after 30 years in power.