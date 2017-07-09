Jordan votes for treaty banning nuclear proliferation

AMMAN — Jordan on Friday voted for an international resolution that adopted the first ever treaty on the ban of nuclear weapons, in preparation for their complete elimination, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The vote came during the UN conference held to negotiate a law that bans nuclear weapons.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons — adopted by a vote of 122 in favour to one against (the Netherlands), with one abstention (Singapore) — prohibits a full range of nuclear weapon-related activities, such as undertaking to develop, test, produce, manufacture, acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices, as well as the use or threat of use of these weapons.

Palestine and the Vatican, which are non-member observer states, also voted in favour of the treaty.

The resolutions included the following provision: “It is a will to contribute to the achievement of the goals and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and to express serious concern about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and of the dangers posed by the continued existence of nuclear weapons once again under any circumstances , each state party undertook not to develop or test nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices and use or threat of use of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices”, Petra said.

The resolution also calls upon the secretary general to convene the first meeting of the member states within one year of the entry into force of the treaty.