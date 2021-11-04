Jordan Valley farmers say their profits plummet in face of rising production costs

Farmers have been significantly hit with production cost increases, according to a stakeholder (File photo)

AMMAN — Farmers have been significantly hit with production cost increases, according to a stakeholder.

“Most farmers in the Jordan Valley are turning towards low-cost agribusiness such as growing potatoes, onions, garlic and carrots,” Nawash Al Yazjeen, a farmer from the Jordan Valley, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Thursday.

He added that labour, transport and the operational costs of farming are very high, noting that few farmers nowadays are making any profit and most farmers are in debt.

The Ministry of Labour on Thursday announced a set of decisions aimed to regulate the agricultural sector, allowing sector employers to recruit a farm worker in case one of their foreign workers permanently left the Kingdom.

The employers can recruit a worker after submitting an official letter from the Directorate of Residence and Borders that proves that the former worker has left the country after October 31, provided that it is in accordance with the agricultural holding.

The ministry does not allow farm workers to work for a new employer if more than 45 days have passed since the expiration of their worker’s permit, unless the previous employer brings a final clearance.

Commenting on the ministry’s decisions, Yazjeen said that such decisions are helpful, but they only represent a small portion of their demands.

Khalil Abdulla, a farmer based in the Jordan Valley, told The Jordan Times that farmers across Jordan face many challenges, including drought and high operational costs, compared with revenues.

“We hope that we will be supported. Our produce is being sold for very low prices, while our financial commitments are high,” he said.