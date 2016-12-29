You are here

Jordan upbeat over Syria ceasefire deal

By JT - Dec 29,2016 - Last updated at Dec 29,2016

AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Syria and the conflicting parties' willingness to start peace negotiations. 

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani expressed the government's hope that this step will contribute to serious progress on the ground towards reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, expressed his hope that this step would help Syrians realise their aspirations of restoring security and stability after around six years of civil war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, and forced one of the major exoduses in recent history. 

The minister noted that the Kingdom, since the beginning of the conflict, has called for seeking a political solution, as it is the only way out to realise peace and stability in the country and to bring to a halt all kinds of violence.

