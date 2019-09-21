Jordan, UAE hold workshop on public work excellence

AMMAN — A workshop on public work excellence kicked off on Saturday as part of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Deputising for Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Labour Minister Nidal Bataineh inaugurated the event and said that the “predictability of the future” plays an important role in enabling countries to anticipate challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In this regard, Bataineh commended the role of administrators in translating policies and directives into reality, perpetuating the principles of governance, culture, creativity, excellence and innovation.

The minister, who also heads the civil service council, praised the UAE’s efforts and support to Jordan in government modernisation efforts and improving institutional capabilities.

For his part, Yasser Naqabi, assistant director general for the government leaderships and capabilities sector in the UAE, went over the aspects of the Emirati strategies in preparing for the future and initiatives aimed at developing the public sector, which had positive outcomes, including the One Million Arab Coders and Digital Economy.

The eight-day workshop addresses several issues pertaining to the fourth industrial revolution, the technology of the industrial revolution, big data concepts, the influence of artificial intelligence on the lives of individuals and the community and increased reliance on artificial intelligence applications.

The workshop aims at enhancing the government’s capabilities in strategic planning in a way that can contribute to realising future prediction and planning, which is part of the Jordan Vision 2025.