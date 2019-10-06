Jordan summons Israeli envoy, demands release of Jordanians

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires in the Kingdom to protest against the continued detention of Jordanians Hiba Abdul Baqi and Abdulrahman Meri.

The ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said that a letter was handed over to the Israeli envoy, demanding an immediate release of Abdul Baqi and Meri and that they receive decent treatment until then.

Qudah said that the Israeli government was asked in the letter to adhere to the international law and human rights conventions, holding the Israeli authorities accountable for the safety of the detained Jordanians.

Qudah said that the Kingdom’s embassy in Israel is following up on the issue and will keep visiting both detainees to ensure that they receive decent treatment in coordination with their lawyers.

In September, the Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Israeli ambassador to Jordan and called for the immediate release of Abdul Baqi and Meri, who were detained by Israeli authorities after crossing the King Hussein Bridge.