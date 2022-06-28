Jordan Summer Festival weekend activities postponed following Aqaba gas leak

AMMAN — Tourism Minister Nayef Fayez on Tuesday said that next weekend's activities at the Jordan Summer Festival will be suspended due to the chlorine gas leak incident in Aqaba on Monday.

The events of the two-month festival, which were slated for Friday in Madaba, Karak, Tafileh, Maan and Aqaba were postponed due to the tragic incident, the ministry said as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.