Jordan slams Cairo ‘cowardly’ attack, expresses sympathies to Egyptian people

By JT - Aug 06,2019 - Last updated at Aug 06,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, expressing condolences over the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Qasr El Ainy area in Cairo.

In the cable, King Abdullah condemned the cowardly act, affirming Jordan’s solidarity with Egypt in efforts to fight terrorism and safeguard its stability and security, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty expressed sympathies to the people of Egypt and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Also on Monday, the Foreign Ministry expressed its “sincerest condolences” to the government and people of Egypt following a collision that took the lives of at least 20 people and injured a number of others.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the deepest sympathies to the Egyptian government, people and the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the incident, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Four of those killed in the deadly crash remain unidentified.

Egypt's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation to determine the causes of the crash, AFP reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi described the collision as a “terrorist incident”, according to AFP.