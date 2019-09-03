Jordan response plan 8 per cent funded — Planning ministry

AMMAN — As of the first of September, the Jordan Response Plan is 8.15 per cent funded, according to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The plan attempts to help Jordan deal with difficulties caused by the Syrian crisis which, in addition to resulting in the suffering of numerous Syrians, has also put a strain on Jordan's economy and infrastructure as the Kingdom helps those displaced by the conflict, according to the Jordan Response Plan.

Of the total $2.4 billion requested under the plan for 2019, $195 million were funded as of September 1, according to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, meaning funding for the plan increased by roughly 2 per cent since mid-August.

Roughly $90 million of the money currently funded to the programme is allocated to resilience, $78 million to refugees and close to $27 million to budget support, according to Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation figures.

A total of more than $44 million of the funded money is designated to education, roughly $71 million to health, $50 million to livelihood, $13 million to social protection, roughly $9 million to local governance and municipal services and over $1 million to justice, according to the ministry's figures.

Germany remains the largest funder of the programme, contributing over 30 per cent of the total money funded so far, whereas multilateral funds make up almost 26 per cent of current contributions to the plan, according to the figures.

In regards to other countries who have contributed to the plan, Canada contributed 10 per cent of the total $195 million the plan has currently received, while the US' contributions make up 9.7 per cent of the current total funding, according to the ministry's data.

Kuwait and Switzerland each made contributions comprising roughly 4 per cent of the total funding each, while the Netherlands, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, among many others made individual contributions amounting to less than 3 per cent each of the total money funded so far, according to the ministry's information.