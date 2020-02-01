Jordan rejects any Israeli measures to annex Jordan Valley

AMMAN — Jordan completely rejects any unilateral Israeli measures seeking to annex the Jordan Valley, an official source said on Saturday, underlying that the Kingdom will deal with such schemes in accordance with its national interests and historical constants.

"Jordan will not be part of any plan that does not match its interests," the unnamed source said, adding: "We will not draw borders and we will not give Jordanian citizenship to anyone. We have constants to protect in word and deed."

The Kingdom will not recognise the annexation of the Jordan Valley, the source added, stressing that Amman is experiencing ongoing pressures, and expects them to increase.

US President Donald Trump's controversial peace plan, which he unveiled on January 28, gives Israel the green light to annex key parts of the occupied West Bank, including in the strategic Jordan Valley.

AFP has recently reported that Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek Cabinet approval on Sunday to annex settlements and territory that would become part of Israel under the US plan.

Jared Kushner, Trump's adviser and son-in-law, who spearheaded the controversial proposal was quoted by AFP as saying that Washington does not want any moves made before Israel's March 2 election.

Asked about the timing of any annexations, in an interview with Gzero media, Kushner said: "The hope is they will wait until after the election."

But Trump's Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Israel "does not have to wait at all", according to AFP.