Jordan reiterates support for two-state solution

AMMAN — Minister of State for Legal Affairs Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday represented Jordan at the Paris Peace Conference, in which 70 countries and five international organisations took part, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Participants highlighted their support for a just, permanent and holistic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, asserting that the two-state formula is the only path to sustainable peace.

In remarks at the conference, Khasawneh said that establishing a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international laws and the Arab Peace Initiative, constitutes a national interest for Jordan.

All “final solution” issues, such as Jerusalem, refugees, water, security and borders, are connected to Jordan’s vital interests that must be preserved, the minister added.

The absence of peace amidst a political vacuum could lead to more violence and threaten regional and global stability, Khasawneh warned.

He stressed the importance of the international event, as it underlines the world’s determination and commitment to realising the two-state solution.

The minister reiterated that Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem are a priority for His Majesty King Abdullah, who is the custodian of these shrines.