Jordan, Palestine commit to measures to boost trade, economic integration

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri and Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khalid Oseili on Sunday led the Jordanian-Palestinian ministerial meeting, held at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and

Supply.

The meeting addressed a number of issues to boost economic and trade relations between the two countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hammouri and Oseili agreed on the minutes of the Jordanian-Palestinian ministerial meeting, signed during a meeting between the countries’ prime ministers.

In the appendix, the two sides agreed on the importance of facilitating the transport of goods across the border by activating the door-to-door transport system instead of the back-to-back system designated by the transport protocol signed by the two countries in 2000.

They also approved Jordan’s suggestion to expand the range and quantity of products included in the Paris Economic Protocol, which regulates Palestinian trade relations.

Jordan and Palestine agreed to begin creating a joint Jordanian-Palestinian company to manage the joint free logistical zone and hold the first meeting with the technical committee designated to create the zone.

Jordan will hold a meeting for foreign ministers of member countries in the agreement to establish a free trade zone between Arab countries, which includes Egypt, Morocco, Tunis and Jordan. The meeting will also be attended by the Lebanese and Palestinian foreign ministers.

The minutes also stipulate preparing an executive programme to activate the bilateral investment agreement, signed in December 2018.

Jordan will draft a memorandum of understanding in the field of competitiveness and send it to the Palestinian side for evaluation as soon as possible, the two sides agreed during the meeting.

The two sides also agreed to activate the agreement on the electronic connection of the Jordanian and Palestinian custom departments.

Jordan also expressed its readiness to train Palestinian cadres in a number of fields pertaining to trade and facilitate the missions of Palestinian delegations to Jordan.