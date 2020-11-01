You are here

Home » Local » Jordan offers condolences to Turkey over earthquake victims

Jordan offers condolences to Turkey over earthquake victims

No Jordanians injured in Izmir quake — Foreign Ministry

By JT - Nov 01,2020 - Last updated at Nov 01,2020

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday said it was following up on the conditions of Jordanians in Izmir, Turkey, after the province was struck by an earthquake earlier in the day. 

Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez stressed that the Jordanian embassy in Ankara had contacted local authorities to check on the conditions of Jordanians and the ministry was informed that no Jordanians were injured, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Fayez called on Jordanians residing in Izmir to abide by instructions issued by local authorities and commit to all preventive and necessary procedures to maintain their safety.

He also urged Jordanians to contact the embassy in Ankara or the ministry’s operations centre in the event of an emergency on the numbers available on the ministry’s website. 

Meanwhile, Fayez expressed condolences to the government and the people of Turkey over the earthquake that claimed many lives.

The spokesperson affirmed that the Kingdom stands beside Turkey in this “painful affliction”.

He expressed the Kingdom’s condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

up
10 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
14 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.