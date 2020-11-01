Jordan offers condolences to Turkey over earthquake victims

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday said it was following up on the conditions of Jordanians in Izmir, Turkey, after the province was struck by an earthquake earlier in the day.

Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez stressed that the Jordanian embassy in Ankara had contacted local authorities to check on the conditions of Jordanians and the ministry was informed that no Jordanians were injured, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Fayez called on Jordanians residing in Izmir to abide by instructions issued by local authorities and commit to all preventive and necessary procedures to maintain their safety.

He also urged Jordanians to contact the embassy in Ankara or the ministry’s operations centre in the event of an emergency on the numbers available on the ministry’s website.

Meanwhile, Fayez expressed condolences to the government and the people of Turkey over the earthquake that claimed many lives.

The spokesperson affirmed that the Kingdom stands beside Turkey in this “painful affliction”.

He expressed the Kingdom’s condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.