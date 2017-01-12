Jordan, Norway coordinate positions on region

By JT - Jan 12,2017 - Last updated at Jan 12,2017

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Nasser Judeh met in Amman on Wednesday with his Norwegian counterpart Borge Brende, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, as well as challenges and developments in the region.

They underscored the positive relations between His Majesty King Abdullah and King Harald V, which are reflected through cooperation in various fields.

Judeh outlined efforts to revive the peace process, especially the Paris Peace Conference, to be held on Sunday, which will discuss re-launching negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.

The conference aims to reach a solution that includes the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Judeh expressed appreciation for Norway’s support for pan-Arab issues, especially relating to Palestine, and for being a main donor country to the Palestinian Authority.

The two ministers also discussed international issues including Norwegian efforts to combat terrorism.

Discussing Syria, they reiterated the inevitability of a political solution based on the outcomes of the Geneva I Conference on Syria in 2012.

Judeh highlighted the humanitarian status of Syrian refugees in Jordan, and the resulting burdens faced by the Jordanian people and government, and commended Norwegian support to Jordan in this regard.

Brende asserted his country's support to the Kingdom to continue playing its “pivotal role” in dealing with the region's issues and challenges.

The minister highlighted Norway's desire to continue cooperating and coordinating with Jordan to address the region’s issues.

Brende noted the importance of the World Economic Forum, scheduled to be held in the Dead Sea region in May, and stressed his keenness to attend the global event.