Jordan-Morocco forum explores investment, economic partnership potential

AMMAN — Jordanian and Moroccan business owners on Wednesday recommended cancelling the requirement for entry visas for the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and ease the movement of businesspeople, according to a statement from the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA).

During the Jordanian-Moroccan Investment Forum, held in Amman, participants agreed to form sectoral committees for the joint business council, which includes businessmen from the JBA and the General Union for Moroccan Contracting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committees aim to evaluate Jordan and Morocco’s economic, investment and commercial relations, enhance cooperation in promising economic sectors in the two countries and deliberate granting preference to Jordanian and Moroccan workers for the competitive advantage of both sides.

The forum also witnessed an agreement to form a joint committee between the private and public sectors to study investment opportunities in Jordan and Morocco, with the aim of benefitting business owners through trade agreements that link the two countries with the rest of the world and global economic blocs.

The businessmen stressed the need to explore the possibility of cooperation in the field of information technology and digital economy and increase the flow of information services from Jordanian companies to Morocco and vice versa.

They also noted the need to study the possibility of establishing an entrepreneurship platform that brings Arab counties together through the Federation of Arab Businessmen and the Union of Arab Banks, and linking emerging companies with each other according to the recommendations of the Joint Jordanian-Moroccan Business Council.

They agreed to form a special committee aimed at activating agricultural cooperation to develop and maximise the volume of agricultural trade exchange and to motivate banks in both countries to follow up on investments.

It was also agreed upon to exchange expertise in priority sectors, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, digitisation, digital economy, training and human development.

They agreed to establish a joint committee between the Professional Group of Moroccan Banks and the Association of Banks in Jordan in order to follow up on the recommendations of the Jordanian-Moroccan Investment Forum.

This committee will also work to boost the relations of the banking sectors in both countries.

They also agreed to hold the second session of the Moroccan-Jordanian Business Council in Morocco during the third quarter of this year.