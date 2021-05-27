Jordan, Italy sign Subsidiary Agreement for Indicative Country Programme

By JT - May 27,2021 - Last updated at May 27,2021

AMMAN — Jordan and Italy on Wednesday signed a Subsidiary Agreement for the Indicative Country Programme (2021-2023), which includes 235 million euros as Italian commitments to Jordan, including grants, loans and debt-for-development swap.

The agreement is aimed to advance Jordanian-Italian partnership and support development priorities in the Kingdom, according to a statement by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Marina Sereni. Italian Ambassador to Amman Fabio Cassese attended the ceremony.

The grant provided as per the new agreement totalled 30 million euros, to fund development projects for local communities hosting Syrian refugees.

The agreement included arrangements for a debt-for-development swap of 20 million euros to finance projects that promote inclusive and sustainable development.

The agreement also included 185 million euros as soft loans, of which 50 million euros were allocated for the national water conveyance project, 85 million euros to support the health sector through the general budget and 50 million euros to support the agricultural sector through the general budget.

Shraideh, during the ceremony, said: “Jordan greatly values its relationship with the Italian Republic bilaterally and in the context of the EU. The distinguished relationship between both countries has reflected positively on our bilateral cooperation where His Majesty King Abdullah attaches great importance to the bilateral relations with Italy and always keen to strengthen and consolidate these relations.”

Jordanian-Italian partnership is needed more than ever and the signing marks an additional step towards enhancing this partnership and cooperation between Jordan and Italy, the minister added.

“We look forward to commencing our discussion on the programmes as articulated in the agreement of the Indicative Programme 2021-2023 including the two Sector Budget Support Programmes; to strengthen the health system, and to strengthen the agricultural sector,” the minister said.

The Italian official underlined her country’s keenness on strengthening relations with Jordan and opening broader areas for joint cooperation, whether at the bilateral level or through the European Union.

Supporting Jordan, notably its development process and enhancing its security and stability is an important issue for Italy and the European Union, the statement said.