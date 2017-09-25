Jordan Institute of Politics launches youth-centred programmes

AMMAN — Programmes of the Jordan Institute of Politics, implemented by the Identity Centre in cooperation with the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, were launched on Monday in the presence of Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah.

Maaytah said that the meeting gathered young people who chose to engage in public affairs through civil community organisations and political parties, noting that such forms of civil and collective work are the “right expression” for the youth aspirations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Enhancing youth participation constitutes the main pillar the ministry focuses on through its various programmes, the minister stated, noting that a comprehensive development process has to concentrate on the youth participation in the public life.

He cited HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s address at the UN General Assembly earlier last week, during which the prince focused on the youth and their aspirations amidst an unstable region that suffers from economic, social and security crises.

Mohammad Husseini, the director of the Identity Centre, said that there can be no democracy without strong parties and noted that they are confronted with numerous internal and external challenges including the weak participation of the youth.

The Netherlands’ Ambassador to Jordan Barbara Joziasse said that the “distinguished relations” between the two kingdoms reflected on the levels of cooperation, coordination and partnership between the two countries at all levels, and commended Jordan’s “model” of stability and democracy in the region.

The ambassador said that her country works on enhancing Jordan’s model through presenting all kinds of support without imposing any political agenda.