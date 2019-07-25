Jordan improves ranking in realising SDGs — UN

AMMAN — Jordan has ranked 81st out of 162 countries on UN’s 2019 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) report.

The Kingdom has developed 10 ranks at the international level and one rank at the Arab level in the report, a copy of which was made available to The Jordan Times.

The annual report provides an overview of the world’s implementation efforts of UN’s SDGs, which are a collection of 17 global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030.

The NGO Sisterhood is Global Institute (SIGI) said that Jordan is still facing challenges in realising a number of SDGs, including Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Reduced Inequalities.

However, the NGO noted that Jordan has realised the SDG Climate Action.

On the SDG End Poverty, the NGO said that Jordan has improved, witnessing a decrease in the number of underprivileged people who live by $1.9 per day to constitute 0.7 per cent of the population, while disadvantaged people who live by $3.2 per day went up to 13.1 per cent of the population.

Citing figures from 2018, SIGI said that 72,200 Jordanians live by JD40.35 per month and 1.35 million people live monthly by JD68.