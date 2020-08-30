Jordan to hold new round of Aqaba Process meetings on Wednesday

AMMAN — Jordan is due to hold a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings on Wednesday, focusing on security challenges emerging from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and how to address them.

The meetings, to be held via teleconference, will cover means of unifying and integrating efforts among participants to counter risks related to COVID-19, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A number of world leaders, heads of government, and representatives from UN and international organisations will participate in this round of meetings, alongside senior political, military, and defence officials from Asia, Europe, Africa, the United States, Canada, and other international partners.

The Aqaba Process initiative, launched by His Majesty King Abdullah in 2015, aims to enhance security and military coordination and cooperation, as well as the exchange of expertise and information among various regional and global stakeholders, to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.

Due to global interest in its themes, the Aqaba Process initiative’s meetings have also been held outside Jordan, in Albania, the Netherlands and the United States.