Jordan hails Yemen power-sharing agreement

By JT - Nov 05,2019 - Last updated at Nov 05,2019

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday welcomed the power-sharing deal  signed in Riyadh between the internationally recognised Yemeni government and the southern separatists, brokered by Saudi Arabia to end the conflict. 

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi hailed the deal as an "important step" towards ending the conflict, safeguarding Yemen’s unity and opening the doors to a political resolution to the crisis, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. 

Safadi voiced Jordan’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their role in inking the agreement.

Safadi underlined the Kingdom’s “full support” to all efforts seeking resolve Yemen's conflict and end the large-scale suffering of its people. 

