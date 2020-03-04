Jordan 'fully stocked' on medical supplies — JPA

AMMAN — Despite an “unprecedented” demand for medical face masks, sanitisers and purifying products with the ongoing global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Jordan has been able to produce “immense numbers” of masks thanks to local industries, the Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPA) said on Wednesday.

The rise in face mask purchases worldwide has led to supply shortage in some countries and “remarkable price hikes”, JPA President Zeid Al Kilani told The Jordan Times on Wednesday, noting that Jordanians are also stocking up on “staggering” amounts of sanitation products and face masks, lining up to buy them due to their fear of the virus.

The first batch of local masks was distributed on Wednesday to pharmacies and shops for sale, while they will be available across the Kingdom within a week, Kilani added.

Kilani encouraged citizens to develop a habit of “simple, everyday” preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including regular hand washing, especially after coughing or sneezing or touching surfaces, in addition to wearing a mask if one is sick or has the flu.

“The JPA gears towards changing this crisis into something beneficiary and fruitful,” the president said, highlighting an initiative the association has spearheaded to promote healthy practices by raising awareness on the proper use of masks, and making their use a “common sight” in Jordan to indicate that the individuals wearing them have a common flu.

Along with awareness-raising, the initiative began distributing 1 million free masks on Wednesday, focusing on the underprivileged in the Kingdom.

In regards to mask price hikes, Kilani noted that the association and local community pharmacies are “not responsible”, adding that the JPA has called on pharmacies and other final-destination sellers not to purchase any face masks without the name, number and address of the supplier.

“Within the past few weeks, pharmacies have been in a dilemma of whether to buy masks despite the price hikes in order to have supplies for people, or not to buy at all given some suppliers’ exploitation amid the coronavirus’ spread,” he said.

The president added that the association has a designated hotline to receive any complaints against profiteering and unfair price hikes, stressing that “the prices of local and exported sanitisers as well as face masks are within the reach of all people”.