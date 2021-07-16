Jordan expresses solidarity with flood-affected nations

You are here

By JT - Jul 16,2021 - Last updated at Jul 16,2021

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Turkey after floods in parts of these countries resulted in many deaths and left many homeless.

The ministry also expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

 

