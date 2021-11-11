Jordan, Egypt sign MoU on industrial integration

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Youssef Al Shamali (left) and his Egyptian counterpart Nevin Jameh (right) review efforts towards strengthening cooperation on Thursday

AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance industrial integration between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The memo was signed by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Youssef Al Shamali and his Egyptian counterpart Nevin Jameh, with the Iraqi government to sign during the upcoming period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement’s signing, which came on the sidelines of HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s visit to Egypt, was based on the outcomes of the Amman-hosted tripartite summit held last year.

The summit emphasised the importance of implementing a package of cooperation projects between the three countries, as well as enhancing coordination and joint strategic integration.

Shamali, in a statement, reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to further Jordanian-Egyptian cooperation.

He highlighted that Crown Prince Hussein’s visit is part of efforts to advance the existing partnerships, as well as prepare for a new phase of economic integration.

The two ministers, during the ceremony, reviewed efforts towards strengthening cooperation among the three sides.

They highlighted the need to build on the discussions made during the previous months to set a general framework for joint economic integration, remove any obstacles hindering the flow of trade and stimulate industrial cooperation among the three countries' private sectors.