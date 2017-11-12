Jordan, Egypt discuss Palestinian national concord, region

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry who delivered the King a message from President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi that addressed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

His Majesty, during the meeting held at Al Husseiniya Palace, highlighted the "deep-rooted" ties between Jordan and Egypt, stressing keenness on expanding cooperation relations at all levels, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reiterated the importance of carrying on with efforts that aim at enhancing the pan-Arab cooperation, coordination and solidarity, so that Arab states would be coordinating stances in a way that contributes to overcoming the challenges facing the region.

Talks also focused on the current regional situation, especially the newly signed Palestinian reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fateh and efforts to push forward the Middle East peace process, as well as the latest updates in the Syrian and Lebanese arenas.

King Abdullah and Shoukry highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at finding political solutions to regional crises, so as to restore security and stability for the region’s peoples and spare it more tensions and violence.

His Majesty asked Shoukry to convey his greetings to Sisi and invited him to visit the Kingdom.

Also on Sunday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Shoukry discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting also focused on the latest developments concerning the recent Palestinian reconciliation deal, as well as efforts to end division between them.

Discussions also covered efforts to boost the Palestinian national unity and support the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations that should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s support for efforts made by Egypt to achieve the Palestinian reconciliation agreement.

The two officials also went over the latest developments in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, as well as means to counter terrorism in the region.

During the meeting, Safadi briefed Shoukry on the deal signed by Jordan, the US and Russia about underlying principles regarding the de-escalation zone in southern Syria, which came into effect in July.

At the end of their meeting, the two ministers agreed to continue cooperation and coordination on regional developments to best serve mutual interests and the Arab nation.