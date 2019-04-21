Jordan condemns terror attacks in Sri Lanka

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka and resulted in more than 207 deaths and scores of injuries.

In a cable to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, King Abdullah voiced Jordan’s solidarity with Sri Lanka in facing the threat of terrorism and its extremist organisations, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty, in the cable, also expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the Sri Lankan president and people, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The government also expressed condemnation over the series of deadly bombings targeting Easter services on Sunday.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat stressed that “these heinous attacks need international counterterrorism efforts”.

Ghunaimat renewed the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism against innocent people and worshippers, voicing solidarity with Sri Lanka.

Around eight blasts hit church worshippers, celebrating Easter Sunday, along with hotels in Colombo claiming the lives of more than 207 people and injuring some 450, according to AFP.

The Sri Lankan authorities reported that there were between 27 and 35 foreigners among the victims of the terrorist attack, but there were no Jordanians among them, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.

He noted that ministry officials followed up with the Jordanian Embassy in New Delhi, which confirmed that no Jordanians were among the victims or the injured, the statement said.