Jordan condemns terror attack in Baghdad

By JT - Nov 10,2020 - Last updated at Nov 10,2020

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a terrorist attack that targeted the Radwaniyah area in western Baghdad Sunday night that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured many others.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s denouncement of this “cowardly” terror attack, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez also voiced Jordan’s full support to and solidarity with Iraq in its efforts to safeguard the nation’s security and the safety of Iraqis. The spokesperson conveyed the deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

