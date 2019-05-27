Jordan condemns recurrent Israeli transgressions in occupied Jerusalem

By JT - May 27,2019 - Last updated at May 27,2019

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned the ongoing Israeli assaults on Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and the recurrent raids by extremists and settlers.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated that Israel, as an occupying power, must abide by its obligations under international law.

The Israeli authorities must respect the historical and legal status quo as well as the worshippers’ rights, especially during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, he added.

Qudah also called on Israel to immediately halt provocative actions, holding it fully responsible for the safety of the mosque and the worshippers.

Meanwhile, the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs also denounced Israeli occupation forces' violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly evictions of Muslim worshippers from Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, the most sacred month in Islamic culture, calling for withdrawing Israeli soldiers from the holy site, Petra reported.

The statement cited Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, which stipulates that "everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including the freedom to change their religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community, with others and in public or private, to manifest their religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance".

The committee also called on the international community to abide by international law, which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory and to which the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law apply.

It also urged holding the Israeli authorities accountable, in compliance with the laws that identify attacking holy locations as war crimes.

The statement also stressed the importance of US neutrality in this arena, underscoring that the Israeli authorities must abide by international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative and recognise the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.