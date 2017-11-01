Jordan condemns New York terror attack

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday denounced the cowardly terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in southwest Manhattan in New York City targeting a crowd of pedestrians, killing several innocent people and injuring others, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that the “cowardly terrorist crime reaffirms that the terrorists are the forces of darkness with their destructive ideas and their hostility to humanity and life”.

He renewed Jordan’s call for concerted global efforts to combat terrorist ideologies.

Momani expressed the condolences of the Jordanian government to the American government and people, as well as the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.