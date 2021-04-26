Jordan condemns Israeli attacks on Jerusalemites

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned Israeli forces’ attacks on Jerusalemites at the Damascus Gate and other areas in occupied East Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez said that such assaults on Jerusalemites and the use of violence against them by the Israeli forces are rejected acts and condemned violations, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Fayez called on the Israeli authorities, as an occupying power, to abide by their obligations in occupied East Jerusalem under international law, and not to prevent Jerusalemites from holding their usual Ramadan evening gatherings in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

He also warned against tampering with Jerusalemites and Jerusalem and the consequences of such actions by the Israeli forces, calling for an immediate international movement to protect Jerusalemites against Israeli attacks.