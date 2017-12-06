Jordan ‘concerned’ over escalation in Yemen

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday voiced its deep concern over the dangerous escalation in the Yemeni crisis that recently led to the killing of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh by Houthi militias.

State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the events in Yemen constitute a dangerous escalation in the crisis there since the coup against constitutional legitimacy and foreign interference in Yemen’s affairs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that Jordan urges all parties in Yemen to return to dialogue based on the Gulf Cooperation Council’s initiative and outcomes of the national dialogue.

The minister stressed Jordan’s keenness on the unity and stability of Yemen and calls for dialogue among all parties to end the current crisis.