Jordan committed to supporting Iraq in fulfiling ‘key regional role’

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Monday met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Baghdad, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"The visit of His Majesty to Iraq confirms that Jordan has always and will always support Iraq, and that Iraq's security, stability and prosperity are our own security, stability and prosperity," Safadi said in joint press remarks with his Iraqi counterpart.

“The Jordanian-Iraqi relations are now taking a fresh start that builds on their close and historic ties and broad fields of cooperation,” he added.

On the Iraqi president’s recent visit to Jordan, Safadi said, “we were honoured to receive the Iraqi President Barham Saleh and the accompanying ministerial delegation, and during that visit, the talks between His Majesty the King and the Iraqi president focused on opening broad prospects for further joint cooperation”, the statement added.

the recent visit of Prime Minister Omar Razazz to Iraq focused on translating what had been agreed upon into several agreements in the fields of energy, trade, industry and transport, he pointed out, adding that “we hope that these agreements will be in force as of next month”, according to the statement.

Safadi stressed that “Jordan stood by Iraq in the war against terrorism and the King is here to confirm that Jordan will always stand with Iraq in the process of reconstruction and strengthening stability in order to render Iraq fully capable of restoring its stature, in light of its key role in the region”.