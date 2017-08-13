‘Jordan cannot tolerate sectarian militias across north border’

AMMAN — The security of Jordan’s borders with Syria is not only a Jordanian concern, but there are other stakeholders who have interests in safe border areas, an official said on Sunday.

These other parties include several countries in the region, the international community and leading world powers, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said, without giving further details.

He made the remarks in response to a question at a press conference at the Prime Ministry on Sunday evening, about the presence of pro-Syrian regime sectarian militias across the border with the war-torn northern neighbour.

Jordan will not allow any such groups to have a foothold near its borders and will “take the necessary measures” in that regard as it considers the development a “strategic threat”, he stressed.

The Syrian government forces and supporting sectarian militias have claimed they were advancing to the south of Syria, usually home to “moderate factions” of the Syrian Revolution.

Regarding reopening the border crossings with Syria, Momani said resuming shipments to, and through, Syria is also a Jordanian interest; however, the measure depends on the safety of roads inside Syria and not only the border crossings.