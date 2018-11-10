Jordan backs Morocco's bid to end stalemate with Algeria

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday expressed the Kingdom’s support for Moroccan King Mohammad VI's call for launching a direct and open political dialogue with Algeria.

The call aimed to bringing an end the stalemate between the two countries and to revive mutual relations based on solidarity and trust, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi said that overcoming disputes is an common Arab interest, which contributes to enhancing the joint Arab efforts and eliminates some of the challenges facing the Arab nation.

He also stressed the central role both countries play in coordinating Arab positions on issues of common interest, adding that rapprochement is likely to “positively” impact ties between the two neighbours as indicated in King Mohammad VI's speech on the 43rd occasion of the “Green March”, a Moroccan mass demonstration in 1975 to force Spain to hand over the Western Sahara to Morocco.

Relations between Algeria and Morocco deteriorated since then due to differences over the Western Sahara, and further so during the Algerian civil war in the 1990s, leading to a border closure in 1994 that has lasted to this day.

Safadi pointed out the firm Jordanian stance to support all efforts to settle Arab disputes.